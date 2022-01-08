HC cancels bail granted to 72-yr-old in rape case

New Delhi: More than a year after the trial court granted bail to a 72-year-old man in a rape case, the Delhi High Court has directed the accused to surrender before jail authorities while withdrawing the concession granted to him. The septuagenarian is accused of raping a seven-year-old in April 2019.



"On prima facie view of the statements of the child victim during investigation and trial, as well as her MLC, this court is inclined to interfere with the impugned order granting bail to respondent No. 2, as the same suffers from perversity and is unsustainable under the facts and circumstances of the case," said Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri in an order.

The victim through her family had challenged the bail order dated August 8, 2020. Her mother, in the complaint before police in 2019, had alleged that her daughter was raped by her friend's grandfather. The accused has been booked under Section 376/506 IPC and Section 4 of the POCSO Act.