HC asks UoI, govt to reply to minors' plea for aid on losing father to O2 crunch

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Friday sought response of the Centre and Delhi government on a plea by two minor siblings, who lost their father due to lack of oxygen supply in the hospital during the second wave of COVID-19, seeking implementation of schemes for compensation to families and children where the sole bread earner died.



Justice Amit Bansal issued notices to the Centre, Delhi government, Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights, National Commission for Protection of Child Rights and the Lieutenant Governor on the petition and asked them to file their replies within four weeks and listed the matter for further hearing on July 29.

The 41-year-old deceased man's daughter and son are studying in class 7 and class 2 respectively in a private school here and the minors have filed the petition through their mother.

The father, infected with COVID-19, was admitted to Jaipur Golden Hospital here on April 18 and was put on oxygen support and he died on April 24 due to lack of oxygen supply, the plea said.