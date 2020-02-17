HC asks SDMC to remove illegal hoardings at public places
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday asked the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) to forthwith remove all illegal hoardings at public places that pose a risk to public safety and deface properties.
A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar passed the order while hearing a matter, initiated on its own, relating to illegal hoardings and boards at public places.
The court said it expects that the civic body will abide by the terms of the 2017 outdoor advertisement policy and "illegal hoardings will be removed forthwith".
The bench added that it sees no reason to further monitor the case of removal of such illegal hoardings and violation of the policy.
Under the 2017 policy, advertisements are not allowed in national parks, historical monuments, world heritage areas and religious places.
