HC asks retail liquor dealers to pay licence fee under New Excise Policy

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Thursday asked retail liquor dealers to pay licence fees to the AAP government under the new Excise Policy from December 1, as the state has already registered over 500 liquor brands with their MRPs fixed.



The high court further directed the dealers to deposit 75 per cent of the amount of licence fee from November 17, the date when they were scheduled to commence business under the new policy, to November 30.

Keeping in view that today a number of liquor brands stand registered, there is no reason as to why the petitioners (retail liquor dealers) could not commence payment of licence fee. They agree to pay the licence fee with effect from December 1, 2021.

I am of the view that equities can be balanced by directing the petitioners to deposit 75 per cent amount of licence fee from November 17 to November 30 this amount will be subject to the outcome of the pending writ petitioners, Justice Rekha Palli said.

The court was hearing pleas by several retail liquor traders seeking to restrain the government from demanding the sums of money in the form of licence fees or security deposit and also to direct the authorities not to levy or demand licence fees from the successful bidders until the government performs its own obligations under the tender terms and conditions and the Delhi Excise policy 2021-2022.

The court disposed off the applications for interim reliefs.

The petitioners said they are successful bidders for licences for operation of retail liquor vends and sought to declare the decision of the Delhi government to levy licence fees with effect from November 1, 2021 as illegal.