HC asks police to file status report on plea alleging illegal detention

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has asked the police to submit a status report on a plea alleging illegal detention and merciless beating by its officials and to preserve the CCTV footage of the concerned police post on the day of the

incident. The high court issued notice to Delhi Police on the petition by a man who claimed that he and three others were mercilessly beaten, illegally detained, tortured by the police personnel of Police Post Turkman Gate, Police Station Chandni Mahal, Central District, Delhi, at the behest of certain private individuals at the aforesaid police post .

The status report be submitted by the State with a copy thereof being supplied in advance to the petitioner through counsel.

In the meantime, the State shall ensure that the footage of the CCTV cameras installed at the Turkman Gate Police Post on January 25, 2021 from 7 pm onwards as well as of the camera installed outside the said police post be preserved.., Justice Anu Malhotra said in an order passed on March 23.

The counsel for the police submitted before the court that if the CCTV footage would be available, it would be preserved.

The court said the printouts of the footage be placed on record and an updated status report be submitted and listed the matter for further hearing on April 8. Advocate M Sufian Siddiqui, representing the petitioner, said on the evening of January 25, he and three others were mercilessly beaten, illegally detained and tortured by the police personnel of Turkman Gate police post under Chandni Mahal Police Station here in full public glare at the behest of certain private individuals, even when there was neither any written complaint against them nor a PCR call.