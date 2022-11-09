HC asks police to file report on probe, forensic analysis in murder case

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has directed the police to file a status report on its investigation, along with forensic analysis results, into the murder of a 25-year-old man on a plea seeking transfer of the probe to the CBI.



The high court, which was hearing a petition filed by the victim's father seeking transfer of the investigation from the Delhi Police to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), granted four weeks to the police to file the status report as well as a report detailing the investigation carried out.

Justice Jasmeet Singh issued notice to the police on the petition and also asked the counsel for the police to send a copy of the victim's post-mortem report along with the nature of injuries suffered by the deceased to a forensic laboratory for their analysis.

"The status report shall also contain the forensic analysis results and must indicate the action taken on the messages received by the sisters

of the deceased," the high court said, adding that the status report shall be filed under the signature of Deputy Commissioner of Police.

The court listed the matter for further hearing in February next year.