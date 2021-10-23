HC asks MCDs to fill vacancies of Spl Educators at the earliest

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has now directed civic bodies in the Capital to identify the number of vacancies in MCD schools for Special Educators (primary) at the earliest, after it was informed that L-G Anil Baijal had granted a one-time age relaxation of 10 years to fill vacant posts till December 2022.

There are more than 1,000 vacancies for Special Educators (Primary) across civic body-run schools in the city and the court had earlier expressed concern over them remaining vacant. It had said that while the authorities were not filling the vacancies — they were also creating an impediment for interested applicants by citing the age restriction.

The court had said that authorities need to view the matter from "the perspective of underprivileged children and, then, perhaps, tweak the policy to cater to their needs".

The age relaxation granted by the L-G is of 10 years beyond the age limit prescribed for the post in MCD schools till December 2022. However, this relaxation will not apply to positions advertised previously. All three civic bodies told the court that they will duly identify the vacancies and advertise them to fill the posts as soon as possible. The court has given the MCDs a four-week deadline at the maximum — after the results are declared.