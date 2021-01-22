HC asks JNU to prepare fresh roster for vacancies in faculty positions

New delhi: The Delhi High Court has told the Jawaharlal Nehru University to prepare a fresh roster for making appointments to its faculty positions while restraining it from recruiting or issuing any advertisements in relation to filling up over 200 posts of Professors and Associate Professors in the varsity.



A bench of Justices Rajiv Sahai Endlaw and Sanjeev Narula in their order passed on January 11 also noted that if any error or mistake in advertising vacancies is found, "...the said advertisements, to the extent contrary to the corrected point-based roster, would stand quashed.

The court, however, stated that the appointments already made will not be adversely affected.

The court's ruling came in response to a writ petition filed by Advocates Akhil Sibal, Maanav Kumar and Nupur Agrawal, who on behalf of petitioners, two professors and two assistant professors, had alleged "irregularities" in the university's "post-based reservation policy" which mandates that specific teaching posts be designated or reserved for persons from specific reserved categories such as SC, ST and OBC.

In an earlier ruling on November 17 last year, a single-judge bench of Justice Pratibha Singh had quashed JNUs advertisements published in August 2019, pertaining to vacancy for two posts, that of associate professor and a professor in the School of Social Sciences (SSS) and the School of International Studies (SIS) respectively.

The order stated that the university, "in pursuance to the directions contained in para 60 of the judgement of the Single Judge, will re-visit and re-examine and re-cast the point based roster, for all posts and in light of the judgement of the Single Judge".

In its order, the court has further observed that JNU, till after 15 days of the publication of the newly prepared roster points on its website, "shall not initiate any fresh recruitment process".