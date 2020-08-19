HC asks if non-PDS beneficiaries still need scheme for food

new delhi: The Delhi High Court has asked the legal aid authority to conduct a recce to find out whether there is any need to continue with hunger relief camps, providing dry ration to the non-PDS beneficiaries and cooked food for people residing in Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) night



shelters.

A bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad asked the Delhi Legal Service Authority (DLSA) to examine an application filed by an NGO as also the replies of the Delhi government and conduct an independent recce before filing a status report, keeping in mind the current situation.

The court was on Monday hearing an application filed by NGO Rozi Roti Adhikar Abhiyan seeking direction to the Delhi government to resume the scheme of providing dry ration under the Mukhya Mantri Corona Sahayata Yojna or any other

scheme.

The plea has also sought direction to continue accepting e-coupon applications, to continue operating kiosks/ helpdesks for facilitating the applicants for receiving the benefit of dry ration and to ensure resumption of hunger relief centres for providing hot cooked meals.

The bench initially expressed its disinclination to entertain the plea.

However, senior advocate Sanjay Parikh, representing the NGO, stated there was still a requirement for providing free cooked meals to hunger relief centres, ration to non-PDS beneficiaries (without ration card) and cooked food to those who are staying at

night

shelters.

"However, we do not find any relevant material to back the said averments. Mr. Parikh, learned senior advocate states that sometime may be granted to the petitioners to come back with some firm figures," the bench noted.

The application was filed in the pending petition by the NGO challenging the decision to link ration cards with Aadhaar.