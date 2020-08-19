HC asks Gurugram Police to protect whistleblower

Gurugram: The Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed Gurugram Police to protect the life of a whistleblower — an Air Force veteran, who is said to have complained about alleged corruption and irregularities in the construction of flyovers and roads in the city. He had subsequently also filed a complaint with the Haryana Vigilance Department urging them to probe the entire matter.

Hearing the matter, a bench headed by Judge Amol Rattan Singh directed the Gurugram Police to ensure the protection of the whistleblower. It has also asked the Gurugram Police to entail the steps taken by it to improve the safety of other whistleblowers. The next hearing in the matter is slated to be held on September 7 where the Gurugram Police is expected to give its reply.

Speaking on the matter, senior officials of Gurugram Police mentioned that they will abide by the court's order and ensure better safety mechanisms for the whistleblowers and the activists who have been raising issues of corruption not only in public agencies but even in private firms.

The issue has once again brought to fore the vulnerabilities of hundreds of whistleblowers. Recent scams like the illegal land registrations, exploitation of Aravallis, sub standard construction by private builders of residential societies to even corruption in road constructions have been exposed by the whistleblowers and RTI activists.

While there have been no major attacks recently, most activists have continued to raise concerns of how they have to face threats from the numerous sources on the exposes they have brought out in front of the citizens.