HC asks govt if MLA got O2 from refillers in Delhi

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Monday asked the Delhi government whether AAP MLA Imran Hussain was supplied any oxygen through refillers in the national Capital who were given the gas for individuals in home care, hospitals and ambulances. A bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli also asked the MLA to show documents that he procured the oxygen from Faridabad, Haryana, as claimed by him and not from the gas allocated for Delhi. The directions came after Hussain, represented by senior advocate Vikas Pahwa, told the court that he procured the gas from outside Delhi, while the cylinders were rented from the national capital and he has the receipts to prove it. However, as the receipts were not on record, the court asked the MLA to show the documents in support of his claims and listed the matter for hearing on May 13.