HC asks govt, CAG to respond to plea for audit of DJB accounts

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Tuesday sought response of the Delhi government and Delhi Jal Board on a plea seeking direction to Comptroller and Auditor General to audit the accounts of DJB whose financial audit has allegedly not been carried out for last six years. A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh issued notice to the Delhi government, DJB and CAG on the petition and listed the

matter for further hearing on October 4.

The petition by Delhi BJP leader Harish Khurana, sought direction to DJB to maintain proper accounts and other relevant records and prepare an annual statement of the profit and loss with proper the balance sheets from 2015 onwards as prescribed under the law and to direct CAG to conduct audit of the board. The petition, through advocate Samridhi Arora, said that in response to the RTIs of May 11, May 24 and July 22 this year, it has been clearly stated that the copy of balance sheet for the year 2015-16 and onward is under preparation.