HC asks Delhi govt, MCD to file reply on details of spa centres

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Tuesday asked the Delhi government and MCD to file replies in view of its previous order regarding details of spa centres in their jurisdictions.



The high court asked them to inform about the number of spa centres, how many of them have valid licences, and whether their business practices were legitimate.

Justice Yashwant Varma passed the order while hearing pleas challenging the ban on cross-gender massage services in the city which was earlier stayed by the high court.

The Delhi government and MCD shall also file their responses bearing in mind the issues flagged in the April 5 order. List the matter on November 21, the high court said.

It said the interim order of December 16, 2021, staying the prohibition on cross-gender massage will continue.

During the hearing, counsel for spa owners claimed before the court that they were being harassed by the police every day under the garb of inspecting their premises.

The counsel claimed under the garb of conducting the inspection, an extortion racket was being run by the police and the MCD. The advocates representing the Delhi government said they are adopting the counter affidavit filed by the State in one of the petitions.

The lawyer for the MCD submitted that now the three municipal corporations have been unified, he will be filing a consolidated reply to the petitions.