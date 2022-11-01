HC asks cops to reply to Ansal's plea in evidence tampering case

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought response of the city police on a plea by real estate tycoon Gopal Ansal seeking to set aside his conviction and sentence for tampering with evidence in the case related to the 1997 Uphaar cinema fire that claimed 59 lives.



Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav issued notice to the Delhi Police on the 74-year-old Gopal Ansal's petition and listed the matter for further hearing on December 13.

Gopal Ansal has already completed his jail term in this case.

Besides him, 83-year-old Sushil Ansal and their former employee P P Batra had also approached the high court seeking to set aside their conviction and sentence.

The Association of Victims of Uphaar Tragedy (AVUT) has filed a petition in the high court seeking enhancement of the punishment awarded to the convicts in the evidence tampering case.

Gopal Ansal, in his revision petition before the high court, contended that the findings arrived at by the magisterial court and sessions court are "totally perverse" and against the settled proposition of law and criminal jurisprudence.

"The conclusion drawn by the appellate court (sessions court) are totally misconstrued based on misinterpretation of law and facts," it said, adding the order was liable to be set aside.

A magisterial court had on November 8, 2021, awarded seven-year jail terms to the real estate barons and since then they were in prison.

The District Judge had on July 19 modified the magisterial court's order on sentence and ordered the release of Sushil and Gopal Ansal, former court staff Dinesh Chandra Sharma and Ansal's then employee Batra against their already undergone jail term since November 8, 2021.

It had imposed a fine of Rs 3 crore on Sushil and Gopal Ansal each and Rs 30,000 on Batra and Rs 60,000 on Sharma.