HC asks cops to give latest status of pending Jamia violence cases

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Thursday asked the Delhi Police to place before it the latest position of cases relating to incidents of violence in Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University in December 2019 which had occurred in relation to student protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA)



The high court said the police shall inform it about the status of cases that are going on in the trial court, including the number of charge sheets filed, charges framed, trial commenced and the number of witnesses examined.

At the outset, a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh asked the counsel for Delhi Police what is the status of these matters in the trial court, like charge sheet filed, the trial began, witnesses examined, etc.

Advocate Dhruv Pande, appearing for police, said he will seek instructions on this and sought some time to gather the information.

The high court granted time and listed the matter for further hearing on December 23.

The incidents of violence in the varsity had occurred concerning student protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) in December 2019.