HC asks civic bodies about steps taken to control VBDs in city

New Delhi: The Delhi High court on Tuesday directed three municipal corporations and other civic agencies to file fresh status reports on the steps taken by them to control mosquito infestation and prevent vector borne diseases like malaria, dengue and chikungunya in the national capital, keeping the monsoon season in mind.



A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh granted time to the three MCDs East, South and North, Delhi government, Delhi Jal Board, Delhi Cantonment and New Delhi Municipal Council to file the latest status report on the issue and listed the matter for further hearing on September 16.

The court was concerned over the mosquito infestation in the national capital and the possibility of rise of vector-borne diseases amidst the ongoing pandemic if the situation was not controlled immediately before the onset of monsoon.

The bench said, "All of us are seeing the mosquito problem. Let's be aware of it. If people get dengue or something and they need to be hospitalised in COVID times, it will multiply the problem very very badly."

The three MCDs had earlier told the high court about the steps, like inspections, spraying insecticides and public awareness campaigns, taken by them to control mosquito infestation and prevent vector borne diseases like malaria, dengue and chikungunya in Delhi. The court had directed the Delhi government, the three MCDs, Delhi Cantonment and New Delhi Municipal Council to file their status reports on the steps that have already been taken and the ones that are next.

North Delhi Municipal Corporation has carried out house to house inspections, dealt with mosquito breeding wherever it found the same, conducted anti-larval measures like spraying insecticides in drains, stagnating water and residential areas on a weekly basis. As of May 27, there have been two cases of malaria, 2 of dengue and none of chikungunya in areas under its jurisdiction.

The SDMC, had said that till May 27, there were 4 cases of malaria, 10 of dengue and two of chikungunya in areas under its control.

The East Delhi Municipal Corporation had told the court that it carried out vector surveillance in areas under its control. EDMC had also said that till May 27 there was one case of malaria and two of dengue in its areas.