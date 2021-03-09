HC asks Centre, govt to respond to plea to bar entry of vehicles inside Sunder Nursery

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Monday sought response of the Ministry of Environment, AAP government and ASI on a plea seeking to immediately stop entry and parking of vehicles inside the Sunder Nursery in Nizamuddin area here beyond the Mughal Pavilion as it is endangering the avifauna and damaging the natural environment due to vehicular emission and pollution.



A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jasmeet Singh issued notices and asked the Ministry of Environment and Forest, Delhi government, Central Public Works Department (CPWD), Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), trustees of World Heritage Site, South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and Aga Khan Development Network to respond to the petition filed by a

lawyer.

A 16th-century heritage park complex adjacent to the Humayun''s Tomb, the Sunder Nursery was opened for the general public after a decade of restoration work by the Aga Khan Trust for Culture over two years ago.

UNESCO declared the Nursery a world heritage site in 2016 — even before it could be fully renovated.

The Aga Khan Trust for Culture had signed a memorandum to redevelop Sunder Nursery in collaboration with Delhi''s Central Public Works Department, the Archaeological Survey of India and the South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

The court on Monday also issued notice on a stay application filed along with the petition and listed the matter for further hearing on

March 25.