HC asks BJP leader to respond to CM, others' plea challenging summons in defamation case

new delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday directed BJP leader Rajeev Babbar to file a reply in a petition filed by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other AAP leaders, challenging a summons issued to them in a defamation case filed by Babbar.

The BJP politician had gone to a magisterial court with allegations that the CM and other AAP leaders had "defamed" his party by purportedly blaming it for the deletion of up to 30 lakh voters from the Bania, Poorvanchali and Muslim communities. A sessions court had earlier this year upheld the magisterial court's summons.

The matter came up before the Delhi High Court after being put on hold due to the pandemic and Justice Anu Malhotra while hearing the case said that this case should be heard as soon as possible in compliance with a recent Supreme Court order, mandating speedy resolution of cases against lawmakers. The court listed the matter next for November 23.

However, the Delhi High Court had on February 28 this year stayed any defamation proceedings against the CM and other AAP leaders.

While Kejriwal and AAP leaders were represented through senior advocate Vikas Pahwa and lawyer RA Iyer, Babbar was represented by advocate Ajay Digpaul who said he will file a reply as certain facts need to be brought to the court's attention.

Kejriwal and others have claimed that the trial court failed to appreciate that no offence, whether defamation or otherwise, is made out against them. The trial courts' orders failed to appreciate that the AAP leaders did not make or publish any statement against Babbar or his party as alleged by him, the plea in the high court has

claimed.