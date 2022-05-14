HC: Advertise unfilled gen category seats in pvt schools

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has directed the Delhi government to issue advertisements in leading newspapers informing prospective students about remaining unfilled general category seats in various private schools due to the COVID-19 pandemic, where they can be accommodated in the corresponding higher classes.

The high court's order came while taking note that several petitions from almost every private school in Delhi have come with a grievance that despite their best efforts they were not able to fill up all the available general category seats in the entry-level class in the academic session 2020-2021 on account of the pandemic of COVID-19.

On a court's query to the counsel for the Delhi government and a private school as to whether these seats in the general category can be filled now as all the schools have reopened physically, they submitted that an attempt can be made to fill the seats by the issuance of a public notice in this regard by the Directorate of Education.

The respondents (Delhi government and DoE) are, with the consent of the parties, directed that advertisements be issued by the respondents in all leading newspapers within one week, informing the prospective students that since some general category seats in the entry-level classes in various private schools had remained un-filled in the last academic session, therefore, students can now be accommodated in the corresponding higher classes in the said

schools in the current academic session, for which applications may be made to the schools within ten days, Justice Rekha Palli said.