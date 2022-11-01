HC acquits 3 in 2009 murder case of DU student

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has acquitted three men who were sentenced to life imprisonment by a trial court for murdering a Delhi University woman student in 2009.



The high court directed that the men, who were arrested in 2009, be released from jail forthwith.

The three men were arrested in the murder case of 21-year-old Nikita Singh, a Delhi University student who was shot on her forehead in September 2009 and later, her body was found in a polythene bag from a farmhouse in Mundka village here. The incident had taken place while she was returning home from college.

A bench of Justices Mukta Gupta and Anish Dayal said there was no evidence on the basis of which the three men can be proven guilty and set aside the trial court's judgement convicting them

in 2020.

"On the basis of the discussion and analysis, this court finds that there is no evidence available on record, on the basis of which the appellants can be proven guilty beyond reasonable doubt for the murder of the deceased and therefore, the conviction and the order on sentence thereon passed by the trial court cannot be sustained and is set aside. The appellants are therefore acquitted and be released from custody forthwith," the

bench said.