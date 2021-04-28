Hazrat Nizamuddin: Man shoots wife dead in public

New Delhi: In a full public view, a man pumped four bullets into his wife in South East Delhi's Hazrat Nizamuddin on Tuesday. Police said there was a regular quarrel between husband and wife over suspicion of illicit relation.



Police said they received a PCR call about the incident around 10.42 am.

Police identified the deceased as Saina. She has declared brought dead at Safdarjung Hospital and another person one Shahdat was injured and admitted to the hospital.

"Deceased Saina was released on bail on April 24 in an NDPS case on the ground of pregnancy as she was eight months old pregnant," the official said. As per the official, Saina was married to one Waseem a year back. "While Saina in jail, Waseem developed a relationship with another woman. He did not meet her after she was bailed out. They started quarrelling over this issue," police said. On Tuesday, when Saina was sitting, Waseem who was standing nearby her wiped out his pistol and killed her. He also shot Shahdat.

"Role of another woman was also being probed in this incident. Waseem has been apprehended and firearm wax also recovered," the official said.