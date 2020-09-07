Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah reopens for devotees

New Delhi: After almost six months, the famous Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah opened for devotees on Sunday following all the Covid-19 protocols and guidelines.



Speaking to Millennium Post Sufi Ajmal, one of the trust members at Nizamuddin said that they have followed all protocols and have adhered to every rule laid down by the government. "We have placed sanitisers at every corner, while posters to maintain social distancing have been placed. Worshippers are not allowed to sit here, they can come and pray, but after that they are supposed to leave. They will also not be allowed to offer chadar and flowers to the shrine. The shrines have also been covered," he said.

The first call of prayer saw 10 people who offered prayers maintaining social distancing. "There will be nizams standing at both the gates of the dargah and will be checking

temperatures of the people coming in. meanwhile, masks will also be provided to those

who are not wearing any," Ajmal said.

The dargah is visited by thousands from all over the country raising concerns on the issue of overcrowding. Ajaml said that the nizams will make sure that overcrowding is stalled. Meanwhile, for shopkeepers sitting outside the dargah, opening of the shrine is a sigh of relief. "Our whole business is gone; we have nothing left.

For six months our shops were shut, the loss we incurred cannot be compensated," Adil, a shop owner just outside the dargah said.

The shopkeepers are hoping for some sales, post the opening of the shrine. "We are selling masks and also have sanitizers with us. We will follow all protocols," Adil added.

Like Saleem, another shopkeeper said that his loss is in lakhs and reviving the livelihood will be difficult. Saleem, a tea shop owner, whose shop is attached to the shrine said that hygiene has to be maintained by the worshippers. His shop has been shut for six months and he is hoping the opening of the shrine might help him. "It's not just the shrine but the whole area that needs to maintain all the protocols of the covid," he said. Saleem's shop has been in business for the past 20 years and he said that even though the lockdown has been terrible, it was necessary. "The

lanes are really narrow here, this creates problems as scores of people come everyday. I feel the nizams should make sure there is no overcrowding," Saleem said.

Saleem also offered prayers at the shrine after six months. The trust members at the shrine meanwhile said they are prepared to handle the situation. On the question of the famous qawwali that attracts a host of people, Ajmal said, "People can watch that on their phones. Qawwali in our culture is a way towards spirituality and people should understand that. It is our last legacy and we have to keep it intact. It is not music, but the connection to god and not a source of entertainment," he added.

The qawwali would also start with the opening of the shrine.