Hawking at Nehru Place: HC seeks status report

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has directed the presence of Police Commissioner, Commissioner of SDMC and Vice Chairman of DDA before it on August 24 if the agencies fail to file their status report in a case concerning hawking at Nehru Place, a no-vending zone, and its maintenance.



A bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Jasmeet Singh, which took suo motu cognizance of an incident of fire in a building at Nehru Place, District Commercial Centre, directed the police and SDMC to ensure on a daily basis that there is no hawking and vending resorted to at Nehru Place, District Commercial Centre by any person who does not have an operative order of protection granted by any Court.

It further ordered that the authorities hold a joint meeting and file status reports on the implementation of the no-hawking, no-vending policy in the area.