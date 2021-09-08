Hawala link found in actress Leena Paul's multi-crore extortion case, says Delhi Police

New Delhi: In a major breakthrough, the multi-crore extortion case accused and Southern actor Leena Paul and her boyfriend Sukesh Chandrashekhar disclosed the detail of their source of money, expenses and property detail to the Delhi Police while interrogating. Their statements disclosed that they have many shell companies and also have a huge network of hawala which will be investigated by the police.



Currently, both of them are in police custody for 15 days. The Millennium Post exclusively accessed the details of both Paul and Sukesh's disclosure statement to the police. The Economic Offence Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police will soon take the actor to her farmhouses in South India. According to their statement, Leena and Sukesh bought properties in Tamil Nadu, Mumbai, Chennai and Karnataka with hawala money. The police source said Kamlesh Kothari, whom also police arrested on Monday, used to buy expensive properties by taking money from Sukesh, he has many bungalows in Mumbai.

Cops will also take the accused to Kerala to find out more leads in the case. This apart, information has also been received about their properties in Chennai and Bangalore, a police source informed.

Earlier the Delhi Police had already informed the Patiala House court that the investigating team needs to visit various locations, including Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai and Kochi. The EOW also said in the court that during the investigation three bank accounts of Leena has been found, they have to be investigated, some people are absconding who have foreign links.

Apart from Leena and Sukesh, police confirmed the other accused, Kamlesh Kothari — through whom Sukesh and Leena bought the Chennai bungalow, Samuel, Leena's manager, Arun Muthu, who helped with the cars for Sukesh and Mohanraj, Sukesh's longtime lawyer. One of them used to work with the Hawala operator to collect money.

Leena in her disclosure statement also revealed the modus operandi opted by once Sukesh was sent to judicial custody in Delhi. Cops now focusing on extortion done since 2014, an official told the Millennium Post.

According to the official, "Leena further revealed all the secrets of the multi-millionaire conman. As Sukesh was in jail, she used to operate the extorted money from the victims with the help of Sudhir and Joel. When she came to know that Sukesh was arrested, she called Arun Muthu and requested him to park 6-7 cars at his place. She also disclosed that some of the cars purchased by Sukesh was parked in Delhi and Chennai and she could get them recovered."

Meanwhile, the police have come to know about Leena's confidential bank accounts, those accounts are being investigated.

On the other hand, Muthu disclosed in his statement that he met Leena in September 2018 with his partner Dolby Samuel, and till August 2021, he helped Leena and Sukesh in buying properties and cars unlawfully. During interrogation, Kamlesh Kothari disclosed that Leena helped them in purchasing two cars in July 2020 by introducing his friend Surender Pawar. They transfer the amount of five crores to the account of car owners. He got Rs 10 lakh as the commission amount. Rs 5 crore on paper were transferred from the account of another accomplish Jitendra Kothari.

Moreover, many people associated with the case have gone underground, who are having abroad links. The investigation report further shows that on August 11, the accused actor called Muthu through WhatsApp call and cops suspect another transaction lead to their recent purchase of luxury cars. Leena is fond of luxury cars, the police sources claimed.

Earlier, in 2015 police raided a farmhouse in Delhi's Mehrauli area and arrested the actor and her partner Sukesh in connection with bank fraud. More than 15 expensive luxury cars were seized from there. B. Mohan Raj, another accused also helped these two in purchasing luxurious cars and houses since 2014.

According to the EOW so far arrested 12 people for an association with this multi-crore coercion case. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed in the EOW to investigate the matter.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar further used AIADMK's election symbol for cheating Malvinder and Shivinder Singh of more than Rs 200 crore from their wives on the pretext of getting their bail. Both Shivinder's wife Aditi and Malvinder's wife Japna Singh lodged complaints in the EOW. Both the Singh brothers are lodged in Tihar Jail since October 2019 and are accused of embezzlement of Rs 2,397 crore in Religare Finvest and its parent company Religare Enterprises.