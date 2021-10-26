Have got over 6.3K appls for e-autos: Gahlot

New Delhi: Delhi's Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Monday inaugurated the



7-day E-Auto Mela at the Institute of Driving, Training and Research(IDTR) in Sarai Kale Khan area of the Capital with the government inviting applications for the registration of 4,261 e-autos.

The Department has already received 6,352 applications as of October 25, which includes women and men applicants, an official from the department said. The transport department in a bid to promote women participation has reserved 33 per cent of the total registration which is 1,406 e-autos for women applicants, the official added.

"With 1,400+ autos reserved for women, this would be one of the biggest steps any city has taken in the direction of increasing the presence of women in public transport and overall women's safety," the Minister said. The e-autos will be blue in colour in line with the electric buses which will be inducted into the DTC fleet. However, the e-autos registered by a woman will be pink in colour.

The government is also providing a purchase incentive of Rs 30,000 per e-auto. The Mela is being organised by

the State government at two locations — IDTR, Sarai kale Khan and IDTR, Loni and will continue till October 31 from 9 am to 4 pm.

The Mela is expected to give the opportunity of driving and experiencing the various models of E-auto and explore the different loan terms available.

Experts present at the E-Auto Mela will guide the applicants on how to register for the e-autos and brief them about the various environmental benefits of e-auto, battery and charging, various maintenance, subsidies, interest relief and allow for test drives of various models, the Transport Department said in a statement.

Applicants need to have a valid driving license of Light Motor Vehicle (LMV) or holder of a Three-Seater auto-rickshaws (TSR) driving license while applying for the registration of e-autos, the department said in the statement. "The applicant is expected to be a resident of the city and have an Aadhaar card with a Delhi address. The Public Service Vehicle (PSV) badge is not a mandatory requirement at the time of application however the successful applicant will have to obtain a PSV badge within 45 days of the draw of allotment," the statement mentioned.

The applicants can visit transport.delhi.gov.in to apply for the e-auto.