Have 3.5 lakh doses for 45+ now, none yet for 18-44: Atishi

New Delhi: About 3.5 lakh Covid vaccines are available in Delhi for the 45 plus age group, including over 3 lakh doses of Covishield, which may last for 14 days, AAP MLA Atishi said on Sunday.



Even though the national capital received a fresh stock of 48,000 doses of Covaxin on Saturday, it is being kept for those requiring the second dose, she said.

"For the 45 plus age group, there are about 3.5 lakh doses available, including about 40,000 doses of Covaxin and 3.25 lakh doses of Covishield.

"The Covaxin doses are only being given to those who need the second dose, because there are many people who have taken their first dose and were waiting for the second dose. We have Covishield stock for another 14 days," Atishi said during the daily vaccination bulletin.

While the vaccination of the 18-44 years age group remained suspended for the seventh day, she alleged that the Delhi government was not receiving the vaccines while the private hospitals were inoculating those in this age group by charging exorbitant rates.

Atishi alleged that both the companies, Bharat Biotech and Serum Institute, told the Delhi government that they can only send vaccines based on what the Centre tells them.

This comes even as several drive-in vaccination centres have now been thrown open in the Capital for the 18-44 age group - some set up by private hospitals and others in collaboration with government agencies but all are priced.