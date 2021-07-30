Hauz Khas: 5 held in molestation case of Darjeeling women

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Thursday said that it has arrested five persons in connection with the alleged molestation case of women hailing from Darjeeling in Southwest Delhi's Hauz Khas area.



The police identified the men as one Dinesh Ram (34), Ashish Shivhare (39), Vikas Shivhare (38), Naven Shivhare (41) and Ankit Shivhare (29).

Earlier, police had registered a case after one of the victims approached them claiming that she along with her three friends, all residents of Darjeeling, were waiting for their cab outside a bar at Hauz Khas when a few men approached them allegedly asking them their "rate".

Thereafter, the women made a video while confronting the accused persons which quickly went viral on social media. However, since the women didn't lodge a complaint on the day of the incident, they subsequently approached police and a case under IPC section 509 (intending to insult the modesty of any woman) was registered at the Safdarjung Police Station.