Hathras victim first raped by beasts, yesterday by entire system: Kejriwal

New delhi: The Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said the Hathras gang-rape victim was "earlier raped by some beasts" and then "the entire system raped her", after the woman's family alleged the police forced them to conduct her last rites in the dead of the night.



The body of the 19-year-old Dalit woman, who died in Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital on Tuesday, a fortnight after she was gang-raped, was cremated in Hathras in the early hours of Wednesday. Local police officers, however told that the cremation was carried out "as per the wishes of the family".

"The Hathras victim was earlier raped by some beasts and yesterday the entire system raped her. The entire matter is highly painful," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

Earlier, Kejriwal had termed the death of the 19-year-old victim as a matter of shame for the whole society, country and all governments, and demanded death penalty for the culprits.

The woman was raped in a village in Hathras by four men on September 14. After her condition deteriorated, she was referred to Delhi's Safdarjung hospital where she breathed her last. As news of her death spread, protests broke out in Delhi as well as in Hathras with all sections of society, including politicians, sports and cine stars and activists, expressing their anguish and demanding justice for her.

Bhim Army and Congress workers staged protests at Safdarjung Hospital on Tuesday, demanding justice for the victim. The Uttar Pradesh Police took the victim's body and her family members back to the state from the hospital on Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, Delhi's Cabinet Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam and AAP MLA Ajay Dutt demanded an FIR against the local SHO, ACP, DCP and other Delhi police officials who manhandled and assaulted the MLA for questioning the police on Hathras gangrape case.

Dutt had claimed that he was "kicked and slapped" by senior Delhi Police officers when he went to meet the family of the Hathras gang rape victim at the Safdarjung Hospital. Delhi police refused to comment on the allegation. Dutt has also asked Union Home Minister Amit Shah that the senior police officials who manhandled and assaulted him should be suspended and there should be a CBI probe into the Hathras

incident.

Gautam said, "The AAP demands the speedy trial of the case and the chargesheet must be filed within two months. Thereafter the case must be heard in a fast-track court. We also demand that the UP government must give Rs 2 crore to the family and a government job to a family member. Lastly, the AAP demands protection to the family members."

The Cabinet Minister said that the AAP demands an independent probe by the CBI in the gangrape and murder case as the party does not have confidence in the UP police.The police misbehaved with the AAP MLA at Safdarjung because he objected to taking the dead body of the survivor in a car without the number plate, Gautam said.

AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj also said that the police used caste slurs against the elected representatives of Delhi. "If the attitude of the police is such towards the elected representatives of Delhi then we can imagine what it could be with the common people," Gautam added.

More than 100 protesters from various student and youth organisations were detained as they came to protest outside UP Bhawan in view of the brutal Hathras rape case. According to protesters, they were not allowed to reach the protesting site and were picked up at random locations near the bhawan.

A case under charges of Indian Penal Code, Epidemic Act and Disaster Management Act has been registered at the Chanakyapuri police station against the protestors.

Students' Federation of India (SFI), AISA, Pinjra Tod, Mahila Congress and other youth organisations including Youth Congress called for a protest, demanding resignation of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for failing to deal with the situation.

The students also complained as to how they were stopped from taking out the peaceful procession. "They are not letting us protest here peacefully and are dragging us by clothes. Democracy still exists in our country and we will use it," Vivek, a student who was detained for protesting said.

Meanwhile, Congress leaders including All India Mahila Congress president Sushmita Dev protested near Assam Bhawan and burnt effigy on the road, halting the traffic for a few minutes. "Ajay Bisht needs to be taught a lesson. We are demanding his resignation and we want him to step down," Dev said before being detained.

The students collected demanding justice for the rape victim. "How can a woman feel safe in this country?" a student asked while being dragged by a woman constable.

The detainees were taken to Mandir Marg Police Station, where they were kept for a few hours and released later.

Senior police officials on the scene said that there was no permission for students to take out a procession. "We brought them here because they were breaking the law," the official said. The students after being released, gathered at the India Gate to take out a candle march. The protesters were again arrested and taken to Mandir Marg and released later.

A protest also took place at Delhi University's Arts faculty, where people demanded the government to resign. The rape of 20-year-old Dalit woman by upper caste Hindus at Hathras has created an outrage with activists and various organisations demanding strict actions against the perpetrators. "The rapes against marginalised people have increased over the past few years and while no action has been taken, the law and order situation has gone out of hand as well," Kabir, a lawyer present at the protest, said.

(With inputs from Arnabjit Sur)