Hathras case: 500+ Congress workers booked for clash at DND

new delhi: The Gautam Buddh Nagar Police has now filed an FIR against Noida Congress chief Shahbuddin, GB Nagar Congress chief Manoj Chaudhary and over 500 Congress workers, charging them with unlawful assembly two days ago at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border in Noida while party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were on their way to Hathras to meet with the family of the teenage Dalit woman who was gangraped and murdered last month, officials said on Monday.

Hundreds of Congress workers and leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, were on their way to Hathras on Saturday afternoon and there were scuffles involving Congress workers and the Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida) Police at the DND toll plaza during which police personnel had baton-charged the crowd. Some party leaders, including Priyanka Gandhi, were manhandled, while some policemen were also hurt.

The FIR was lodged a little earlier before midnight on October 3, on a complaint by Rakesh Kumar Singh, the SHO of the Sector 20 police station.