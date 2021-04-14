Hate speech: Khan joins probe, Saraswati yet to

NEW DELHI: As the Delhi Police continues with its investigation into allegations of hate speech and blaspheming Islam against Ghaziabad's Dasna Devi' chief priest Narsinghanand Saraswati, AAP MLA from Okhla, Amanatullah Khan, joined the probe on Monday to assist investigators.

The case pertains to a press conference held at the Press Club of India here by Saraswati, where he purportedly insults Islam, Prophet Mohammad and calls for violence against Muslims.

Following videos of this press conference going viral, Khan had taken to Twitter to repost the video and allegedly called for hurting Saraswati before clarifying in the same post that he would never do such a thing because he believed in the rule of law.

Khan eventually asked the Delhi Police to take cognizance of Saraswati's alleged offence.

But after Saraswati was booked, so was Khan — for his tweet and the case is now being investigated from two complaints. While both Saraswati and Khan were summoned by the police to assist them in their probe, the latter showed up while the former is yet to join the investigation.

After the video of Saraswati became viral, police on April 3 said they had taken suo motu cognizance and registered an FIR under IPC sections 153A (promoting enmity) and 295A (acts intended to outrage religious feelings) in connection with a video circulating on social media in the matter of a conference that took place in Press Club. Khan was also booked by the police suo motu.

A senior official confirmed the development and said on Monday, the AAP MLA joined the probe and several questions were asked about his tweet.

Meanwhile, when asked about Saraswati's cooperation, the official said he was yet to join the probe.

On April 9, Dasna Devi temple's head priest and AAP MLA were summoned by police.

As per the AAP MLA, he was questioned for three hours at the Parliament Street police station. "Love will win in this war of hate," he said.