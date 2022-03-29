Hate-app 'creator' Aumkareshwar Thakur granted bail

New Delhi: The man accused of creating the "SulliDeals" app to harass prominent and public Muslim women, Aumkareshwar Thakur, was on Monday night granted by a Delhi court in the case registered against him by the Delhi Police.



The Special Cell's IFSO Unit has been probing the case and had fled a chargesheet against him earlier this month before Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Pankaj Sharma. The chargesheet had been filed against him under sections 153 A, 153 B, 345 A (3), of the IPC along with sections 66 and 67 of the IT Act. Curiously, they have chosen not to add conspiracy charge in the case despite acknowledging he had "help" from members of a Twitter group called Tradmahasabha.

Granting bail, the court said, "Accused is a first-time offender and a young person as such prolonged incarceration would be detrimental to his overall wellbeing," says Court.

The court added the accused is not in a position to influence FSL results or replies."

The court said strict conditions can be imposed on the accused to prevent tampering.

"The necessity for continued incarceration is not made out in the backdrop of filing of charge-sheet... Accused has roots in the society and he is not a flight risk. The trial would take considerable time to save as such no fruitful purpose would be served by keeping him detained any further."