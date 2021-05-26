Has to be like meds, publicise Covid helplines daily, says HC

New Delhi: Observing that "no ground has been covered" with regard to sufficiently publicising Covid-related information and important helplines through audio-visual mediums despite previous directions emphasising continuous publicity of information for the public at large, the Delhi High Court on Tuesday rapped both the Centre and Delhi government for lack of any measures taken in this regard



and directed them to undertake the same.

The direction came after Amicus Curiae, senior advocate Rajshekhar Rao, told a bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Jasmeet Singh that appropriate steps with regard to broadcasting Covid-related information hasn't been taken yet and that Centre should take sufficient steps to ensure that space is dedicated in newspapers providing details to persons looking for help on mental health.

On this, Justice Sanghi told advocate Kirtiman Singh, appearing on behalf of Centre, "We have been telling you to publicise more...this has to be a regular exercise. This has to be like a medicine. They should pick up the number and know what number to call…"

Advocate Singh submitted that he needs to take instructions on the matter and will get back with more information before the court.

However, Justice Sanghi shot back, saying: "As we grew up, we used to see the amount of advertisement, propaganda for family planning, "hum do humare do". It was on buses, newspapers, it was everywhere and it worked…"

Commenting on the Covid ringtone, the court noted that the caller tune provided the same information and did not publicise information regarding mental health helpline numbers and other such important contacts.

"You need to be practical in your whole approach...people are already aware that they need to mask up...either people are sick of it (ringtone) or they will cut the call...the pandemic has hit hard this time...you have been doing vaccination for 6-7 months. Why you're still continuing it now? You should now hit the nail on its head. That must be foremost thing to be showcased," Justice Sanghi orally remarked.

The bench further asked the Centre to broadcast information through mediums like the All India Radio (AIR) and Doordarshan in order to disseminate it far and wide among the public. "Please show us how frequently have you done it on Doordarshan. I have watched Doordarshan and I can say that I haven't seen anything at all," Justice Sanghi stated, adding that there should be a continuous "bombardment of information".

"You (Centre) can employ people for making such content. Looking at the enormity of the problem, war requires propaganda no?...What is the fatigue?" the court further added.

However, senior advocate Rahul Mehra, on behalf of Delhi government, told the court that Centre and the Delhi government can have a dedicated government handle in order to see that the information is accurate or not.

In its order, the bench noted that the common thread which has emerged in the matter "is the lack of continuous publicity of the most important and germane information for public at large". The court added that helpline numbers have not been broadcast as frequently as it should have been despite emphasis being put on it during previous hearings.

"Their publication on one or the other medium is not sufficient. We have earlier as well emphasised on this and we are compelled to once again take this observation since there is not much ground covered on this aspect," the court order read. Both the Centre and the state were thereby directed to publicise important information through all audio, video and print mediums on a regular basis.