Haryana reserves pvt ICU beds in Gurugram for COVID patients

Gurugram: After seeing that the Delhi High Court had greenlit the Delhi government's order to reserve ICU beds in private hospitals in the Capital, the Haryana government has now directed that 50 per cent of the oxygen beds and 75 per cent of the ICU ventilator beds in Gurugram be reserved for COVID-19 patients.

It is important to note that even though there is a dedicated public COVID-19 hospital in Gurugram, it is actually the private hospitals that are found to be having enough resources for dealing with the challenge of COVID-19.

There are a total of 42 small and big private hospitals in the city where COVID-19 patients can get admitted for treatment. According to official data as of now, there are 1,975 general beds that have the facilities of Oxygen cylinders, 260 ICU beds and 122 ICU beds with ventilators.

With the number of COVID-19 cases rising rapidly in the city, the District Health officials, however, have not ruled out the possibility of increasing the number of ICU and ventilator beds. Moreover, the District Health Department is also planning to increase the number of COVID-19 testings from 4,000 at present to 6,000 in the coming days.

Meanwhile, Gurugram on Monday reported 546 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally here to 39,993. 784 recoveries were also reported, taking total recoveries to 33,940. However, three more deaths were reported on Monday, taking the death toll here to 244. There are 5,749 active patients, of which 5,388 are under home isolation. A total of over 4.7 lakh samples have been collected in Gurugram

to date.