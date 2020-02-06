Haryana leaders leave imprint as campaigning for Delhi polls ends
New Delhi: Surrounding Delhi from three sides, Haryana has always played an important role in the politics of Delhi. The role of Haryana political leaders again came into prominence in the bitterly fought campaign for Delhi elections that finally came to an end. All the three major parties AAP, BJP and the Congress made sure that there was representation from Haryana in the campaigning for Delhi elections.
Moreover, Dushyant Chautala of Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) was present on the dais with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Dwarka rally. While the Congress fielded its state leaders like Bhupender Singh Hooda and Kumari Selja for campaigning, BJP also made top leaders from the state came forward.
Spearheading the BJP campaign was Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar who began campaigning for the saffron party from January 27 and continued till February 6.
In the last stretch of the campaign, the Chief Minister addressed at least three rallies most of which were concentrated in the constituencies of West Delhi which along with South and Southwest Delhi which has a reasonable population of Jats and Gujjars.
Besides the Haryana Chief Minister, Gurugram member of parliament Rao Inderjit Singh was also seen canvassing with the electorate in vital constituencies of Najafgarh and Mehrauli.
It is important to note that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal belongs from Siwani, Hissar.
