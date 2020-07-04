Haryana Khadi Board ex-employee Naresh Kadyan booked by Delhi Police

New Delhi: A former disgruntled employee of Khadi Board, Haryana, has landed in the Delhi Police net for allegedly filing a false' criminal complaint with a mala fide intention to defame Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) by accusing the Gandhian institution of dealing with prohibited items - ivory and whale bone.

Accused Naresh Kadyan, masquerading as an RTI activist and a social worker to file frivolous complaints and harass government officials, has been booked by Delhi Police under section 182 of IPC for giving false information in a criminal complaint lodged by him at the IP Estate police station in Delhi.

Delhi Police which filed its report in a court here said Kadyan has been accused of deliberately and intentionally concealing the fact that KVIC was not dealing in any such contraband item, which was already in his knowledge.

It said KVIC had clarified its position in response to Kadyan's RTI queries in January 2020, but this fact was concealed by him in the police complaint in an apparent bid to mislead the investigation.

After investigation, the police told the court that KVIC was not trading nor was in possession of contraband items like ivory or whale bone as alleged by the complainant .

Police filed the probe report before Metropolitan Magistrate Rishabh Kapoor and asserted that criminal proceedings need to be initiated against Kadyan under section 182 of the IPC which deals with giving false information in the complaint with intent to cause a public servant to use his lawful power to the injury of another person. Section 182 of IPC prescribes for punishment with six months imprisonment or fine or with both.