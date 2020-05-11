Haryana govt in talks with companies that want to move away from China
Gurugram: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar confirmed that there have been talks with the companies that want to move their bases from China after the COVID-19 pandemic and want to invest in India.
Mentioning it as a major opportunity that can revive the economy of the state, the Chief Minister has stated that 60 companies have expressed their interest to invest in the state.
According to government sources, 38 out of 60 companies can be provided the requisite infrastructure to start their operations from Gurugram. These companies are functioning in the sectors of Information Technology, engineering goods, electrical goods, automobile manufacturing and auto ancillary units.
As the strategy of the Haryana government is to ensure investment of industrial in all its 22 districts, the move is also expected to also benefit Nuh.With large number of migrant labourers having left the state, the government also plans to make the local population work in these industrial units.
Eight billion out of 126 billion revenue from IT and electronic export comes from Gurugram with five per cent of the global workforce in business process management being employed in the city. Moreover, 60 per cent of two wheelers and 50 per cent of the cars manufactured in the country is done from in and around Gurugram. The city is also a hub of 1,544 startup firms.
