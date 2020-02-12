Haryana CM's flying squad inspects HSVP office in Ggm, finds several irregularities

Gurugram: The Chief Minister flying squad on Wednesday inspected the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) previously HUDA office in Gurugram. The inspection resulted in the officials finding several irregularities. One of the main defects that were visible on the ground was lack of punctuality where over 60 per cent of the officials were not found to be present. The officials were expected to be present in the office at around 9 am, it was observed by the officials of the CM flying squad that out of 125 public officials in HSVP, Gurugram office, only 43 were present.



Following this the officials of the CM flying squad then spoke to the residents and asked whether the officials were cooperating in getting their work is done in the stipulated time. After recording the responses form the officials, the files also were inspected to find were there any officials who were committing irregularities or delaying the work deliberately.

It It is important to note that in the past there have also been several inspections that have been conducted at the HSVP office in the city on the complaints of irregularities. There have been several cases of reported irregularities that have been levied against the officials. "The inspection has been done on the basis of complaints that were received by us from several sources. We have reported several defects and will be presenting our report to the Chief Minister," said DSP Jitender Gahlawat, who was heading the inspection team. Not only Gurugram but HSVP offices around several districts of Haryana were also inspected by the officials.