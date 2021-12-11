Haryana CM Khattar heads 9th GMDA meet, proposals for new projects approved

chandigarh: The 9th meeting of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) was held in Gurugram on Friday under the chairmanship of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in which proposals for various new projects for Gurugram were approved. Besides this, the proceedings of the previous meeting and the ongoing works were also discussed in detail.



Union Minister of State for Statistics and Programme Implementation Rao Inderjit Singh and Transport Minister Mool Chand Sharma were also present in the meeting.

Before the meeting, a two-minute silence was observed to pay homage to the Chief of Defense Staff General Bipin Rawat and other army officers who died in the helicopter crash.

In the meeting, key topics included providing 24 hours clean drinking water in Gurugram, promoting the use of recycled and treated wastewater, upgrading Southern Peripheral Road (SPR), constructing a new sports stadium on 12 acres of land in Farukhnagar, new sports facilities at Tau Devilal Stadium were discussed in detail.

Besides this, infrastructure improvement from Sector-58 to 115, 100 MLD capacity water treatment plant at Chandu Budhera to ensure adequate drinking water supply in these sectors, development of Gurugram water supply channel as RCC box channel and adding 100 minibusses to the fleet of city bus were also discussed in detail.