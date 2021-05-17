Haryana CM inaugurates makeshift hosps in Ggm

Gurugram: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday inaugurated makeshift hospitals for patients infected with COVID-19. With the inauguration there are now 400 beds available for COVID patients.



The two makeshift hospitals that were inaugurated were at Tau Devi Lal Stadium where 100 beds have been set up. Among 100 beds, 80 beds are oxygen beds while 20 are ICU beds. At M3M Urbania, 300 oxygen beds for COVID patients have been set up.

It is important to note that both these hospitals have been created however with the assistance of corporates. While the makeshift hospital at Tau Devi Lal Stadium is being set up from the funds of the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) of Vedanta, the 300 oxygen beds have been set up by M3M in collaboration with officials from Indian Airforce.

Speaking at the inauguration event, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar assured that systems are being created to prevent further loss of lives due to infection.

Meanwhile, Gurugram on Sunday reported 1,864 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally here to 1.72 lakh. 4,912 recoveries were also reported, taking total recoveries to 1.46 lakh.

However, 12 more deaths were reported on Sunday, taking the death toll here to 683. There are 24,926 active patients, of which 22,900 are under home isolation.

A total of over 14.07 lakh samples have been collected in Gurugram to date.