Haryana caps private Covid-19 treatment

Gurugram: Following in Delhi's footsteps, the Haryana government has now issued a notification to cap private COVID-19 treatment in the state, bringing much relief to residents in Gurugram, most of whom will now be able to get treated at private facilities without worrying about exorbitant bills. As per the notification, for isolation beds, the charges would be capped between Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000; the cap would be set between Rs 13,000 and Rs 15,000 for ICU beds without ventilators and Rs 15,000 to Rs 18,000 for ICU beds with ventilators. The detailed price capping issued by the government on Friday said that these charges would include PPE kit costs and medical treatment of patients and must be charged as per day package rate.



As per the order, National Accreditation Board for Hospitals & Healthcare Providers (NABH) accredited hospital charges would be capped at the upper margin; whereas non-accredited hospitals would charge up to the lower margin prescribed.

For isolation beds, which is for moderate cases, NABH hospitals cannot charge more than Rs 10,000 per day and the same is Rs 8,000 for non-NABH hospitals. These charges are to include beds with supportive care and oxygen. In cases of ICU beds without ventilator care for severe cases, NABH hospitals can charge up to Rs 15,000 per day and non-NABH hospitals are capped at Rs 13,000 per day. Further, for ICU beds with ventilator care for very severe cases, the charges have been capped at Rs 18,000 for NABH hospitals and Rs 15,000 for non-NABH hospitals. Taking note of the high number of deaths of Comorbid patients due to COVID-19, the Haryana Government has specified that the new rates will include the costs of medical care of underlying comorbid conditions including supportive care of the patients.

Interestingly for pregnant women costs of delivery (normal/c-section) and care of the newborn are not included in the package.