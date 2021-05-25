Harvard docs, SGRH team to fight Covid & black fungus

New Delhi: The Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) of the Harvard Medical School and Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (SGRH) here have joined hands amid the second wave of the pandemic in India to help patients of COVID-19 and mucormycosis or black fungus, SGRH authorities said.

More than 60 cases of black fungus had been reported at SGRH till last week. Kicked off during the second wave of the pandemic, doctors from both the hospitals have discussed the appropriate and efficient use of high-tech interventions like extra-corporeal membrane oxygenation, as well as the treatment and prevention (by curbing over-treatment with steroids and controlling of diabetes) of black fungus, it added.