Harsh Mander-linked CCIs now face EOW FIR

new delhi: The Economic Offences Wing of Delhi Police will now probe case of financial irregularities in two child care homes in South Delhi. The law enforcement agency has registered the case on the complaint of the National Commission For Protection of Child Rights.



NCPCR told police they observed that Umeed Aman Ghar and Khushi Rainbow children care homes in South Delhi, linked to Harsh Mander, had been receiving funds from multiple sources, including the state govt and private NGOs. NCPCR asked these two homes and their parent NGO, Centre for Equity Studies to submit documents related to the financial grants being received by them.

"After perusing the documents submitted by these homes and Centre for Equity Studies with the documents received from the State government, Rainbow Foundation of India, ARUN, Jaipur Nagar Nigam and DUSIB, several discrepancies have been observed by the Commission," NCPCR told police.

As per NCPCR, the NGO had informed that these two homes had been receiving grants from various govt departments. After the NCPCR had inquired from these departments about the details of funds, discrepancies had been found. "The NGO had informed that Umeed Aman Ghar had received Rs 20,86,676 in 2018-19 and Rs 14,15,848 in 2019-20 under Samgra Shiksha Abhiyan. The Department of Education has informed the NCPCR that Umeed Aman Ghar had been provided 43.43 (lacs) in 2018-19 and 35.25 (lacs) in 2019-20," the complainant told police.

The Department of Education did not provide details of funds given to Khushi Rainbow Homes. This discrepancy between the grants given by the State government and the funds disclosed by the NGO indicates misappropriation of funds and there is no clarity as to the utilisation of the funds given to these homes

either.

Earlier, South district police had registered a case under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act on the complaint of the registrar of NCPCR against alleged violations in Umeed Aman Ghar and Khushi Rainbow

Home. The NGO linked to Mander that oversees the work in these CCIs has previously denied these charges and in a statement had said it had not received a copy of the inspection report from inspecting agencies. It said it was willing to comply with the child rights body's recommendations and that it was already complying with monthly inspections.

"It is important to note that NCPCR has not waited to weigh and evaluate the feedback and suggestions of the government agencies mainly CWC and SSA who visited the homes after NCPCR's visit," the statement said. "The SSA visit done on 24th December 2020 has not found any violations of child rights or sexual abuse in the home."