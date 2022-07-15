Hardayal Library Secy flouted norms: AAP

New Delhi: Amidst heated controversies regarding BJP's disastrous misgovernance in the MCD, the AAP on Thursday alleged that MCD's Hardayal Library Secretary Poonam Parashar has flouted all norms to appoint her husband as a member of the library and award a lucrative job paying almost Rs 40,000 a month to her son.

In a press conference held on Thursday, AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak said, "BJP-ruled MCD runs a reputed library in Delhi named Hardayal Library. The employees working in the library haven't been paid their salaries for the past 18 months. The MCD is giving an excuse of unavailability of funds. When the erstwhile three municipal corporations were unified, BJP was claiming the Union Government would provide the funds to the MCD and the issue of shortage of funds would be solved. I want to ask the Union Government the reason for not providing the funds to the MCD. More importantly, why are the salaries of the employees yet to be disbursed?"

As per Pathak, Mahajan who is a former BJP councilor and wife of Anil Jha, a former BJP MLA from Kirari, has overseen 10 new appointments despite a massive crunch in the funds.