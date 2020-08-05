Happy day for Delhi Police as personnel & wards pass UPSC with flying colours

New Delhi: It was a happy day for the Delhi Police family on Tuesday as the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) results showed many Delhi Police personnel and their wards securing exceptional ranks, with the daughter of an Assistant Sub Inspector securing the 6th rank all over India. The Delhi Police said that wards of at least two of their officers and three of their personnel had fared extremely well in the civil service examination. Besides, the daughter of a Delhi Police driver also secured the 186th rank.



"Very happy to share that at least 5 successful Civil Services aspirants come from Delhi Police family. Heartiest congratulations to Vishakha d/o ASI Rajkumar (6 rank), Navneet d/o Insp Mann (33), ACP Natisha (37), ACP Garima (459), Ct Firoz (645) @HMOIndia @LtGovDelhi @DelhiPolice," tweeted Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava.

Speaking to Millennium Post, Vishakha, who is a software engineer, said, "I have never studied as per hours. I made a strategy and planning for my studies. You have to set a daily target of study and instead of counting hours, you have to do quality study."

"Heartiest congratulations to Vishakha D/o Delhi Police ASI Raj Kumar for securing 06th rank in UPSC 2019. Wish her successful & fulfilling career. Indeed a proud moment for @DelhiPolice," tweeted

LG Delhi.

Vishakha's father, ASI Rajkumar Yadav is currently posted in the PA section at the Dwarka DCP office. Vishakha said that she wanted to work for the development of the education sector and also work towards the upliftment of women and children in society.

"My parents always helped me. In the first two attempts, I was not able to clear prelims. My parents always motivated me," she said.

Moreover, Constable Firoz secured a rank of 654 and two Assistant Commissioners of Police were ranked 37 and 459 respectively. In addition, Inspector Mann's daughter, Navneet secured the 33rd rank in the UPSC examinations, known to be one of the heardest competitive exams in the country.