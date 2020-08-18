'Happiness classes already showing results but more research needed'

new delhi: Global think tank Brookings Institution has in a recent report said that the Delhi government's happiness curriculum in schools had "already shown an improvement in relationships both in and outside of classrooms in Delhi schools". However, the report added that more research is needed to determine the long-term effects of these classes on the children.



The think tank had recently released insights on the curriculum - the Education department's flagship programme implemented in over 1,030 government schools.

In fact, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had also shared the findings of the study in a tweet on Independence Day. He said, "A study by the global think tank Brookings Institution has found that the Happiness Curriculum launched in Delhi's government schools led to positive improvements among our children. The Delhi education model continues to make all Indians very proud."

The Brookings Institution report noted that "students are more reflective about small arguments with their peers, and more insightful in understanding home dynamics. We are excited to see what other changes will take place in the long term and how it may inform policies nationally and internationally."

The report authored by Esther Care, Vishal Talreja, Aynur Gul Sahin and Sreehari Ravindranath, also noted that students found these classes to be vastly different from traditional classes and that the happiness classes gave them the opportunity to indulge in interesting activities and discussions.

Launched in 2018, the happiness curriculum is taught from nursery to Class 8. The classes include activities like meditation, street plays, story-telling sessions and other interactive exercises.