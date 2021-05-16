Hany Babu tests positive

New Delhi: Delhi University assistant professor Hany Babu, arrested in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, has tested positive for Coronavirus infection the family has said.



Babu was taken to government-run JJ Hospital here on May 12 night from prison, the family said in a statement.

"About 7.30 pm (on 13 May), when Hany's mother arrived at the hospital to meet

her son, she was informed by a nurse that Hany has tested COVID positive. We are yet to receive any official information," it said.

Speaking to Millennium Post Babu's wife Jenny Rowena said that even though his oxygen level is okay, the eye infection has become a major cause of concern. "His eyes are giving him difficulties and we are not able to speak to him directly to understand as to what is actually happening. He has also lost a lot of weight and we are waiting to request for a medical test," she said.

Meanwhile, the family has also requested that he should be shifted from JJ Hospital to a multi-speciality hospital where he can be treated for COVID-19 as well his eye infection.