Hansraj College Alumni Association celebrates 29th Annual Day
New Delhi: The Hansraj College Alumni Association on Sunday celebrated its 29th Annual Alumni Day in the college in Malkaganj centred around the theme of roping in as many students of the Alma Mater as possible.
The evening was graced by the presence of Sanjiv Kumar (IAS), CEO and Additional Chief Secretary in the Government of Karnataka, who was the Chief Guest at the event along with other eminent personalities such as Rajesh Yadhuvanshi, Executive Director of Punjab National Bank, CS Dubey, Director Professor, SOL in the Delhi University, Rama, the Patron and Principal of Hansraj College and DC Sagar (IPS), ADG, MP Police.
The programme saw all the eminent guests delivering welcome addresses with their memories of college and roadmap for future generations to emulate.
