Handing over Chintels case to CBI, Cong gave licences, says Hry CM

Gurugram: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday recommended a CBI probe into the Chintels Paradiso building collapse in Gurugram which had claimed two lives. The Chief Minister made this statement in Haryana State Assembly in Chandigarh.



Two women were killed after the dining room floor of a sixth-floor apartment at Chintels Paradiso in Sector 109 came down on February 10, triggering the collapse of roofs and floors directly under it, till the first floor.

The Chief Minister also blamed the Congress government and asserted that it was in their tenure that the Chintels Paradiso was given license. The Congress government was at the helm of affairs from 2004-2014. According to sources, Chintels Paradiso was given licence in 2006. Khattar said the previous Congress regime was hit by various scams.

At this, former chief minister and Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda asked, "Are they talking of corruption? Corruption is rampant in this (BJP) regime and there has been one scam after another."

The transfer of probe to CBI comes at a time when the citizens were determined to approach the Supreme Court of India and urged the judiciary to allow the CBI take over the investigation.

Meanwhile, the Gurugram district administration has also taken a stern step against Chintels group by disallowing registration of all its properties in the city. In addition to Chintels Paradiso, the builder has over four more commercial and residential properties in Gurugram. On Monday, Haryana minister J P Dalal told the assembly that an FIR had already been lodged in connection with the incident.

However, many residents also claim that such measures are cosmetic.