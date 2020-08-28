Hand over MCDs to us, says AAP

New Delhi: The AAP on Thursday said the BJP should immediately hand over the civic bodies in Delhi to it, instead of "crying" over lack of funds. Hitting back, the BJP said it is not the saffron party but the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) that needs to shed its mixture of biased and childish behaviour towards the municipal corporations.



AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said before coming to power in the municipal corporations, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was aware

of the fund allocations and despite that, "they cry about lack of funds".