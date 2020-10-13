Hand over hospitals to us if you're unable to pay salaries to staff: Delhi govt to MCDs

New Delhi: After doctors and healthcare workers of the Hindu Rao Hospital here withdrew COVID-19 services in protest against not being paid for nearly four months, the Urban Development Department of the Delhi government has now written to the Commissioners of all three municipal corporations, asking them to clear pending salaries of healthcare workers in hospitals under their jurisdiction.



The department has told the three BJP-ruled MCDs that in case they are unable to pay medical and paramedical workers, they should hand over the administration of these hospitals to the Delhi government. Urban Development Minister Satyendar Jain has also written to the concerned authorities about this. The urban development department said MCDs should immediately clear pending salaries of medical and paramedical staff at Hindu Rao, Kasturba Hospital and other hospitals. Hindu Rao is the North MCD's largest COVID facility.

The letter written by the Additional Director (Local bodies) of the Delhi government stated, "If DMCs are unable to pay salaries and facing difficulties in running their hospitals, they may consider handing over their hospitals to Delhi Govt. to avoid any further anguish to medical, paramedical and other staff and inconveniences to patients/relatives/citizens of Delhi during ongoing COVID pandemic."

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare of the GoI through an order on June 18 had directed authorities to ensure salaries of healthcare workers are released on time and that those found violating the order would be penalised under the Disaster Management Act and the Indian Penal Code.

The Delhi government has in accordance with the 5th Delhi Finance Commission –– the first and second installments of Basic Tax assignment (BTA) by U/D Department and Grant-in-Aid (GIA) by the Health and Education Department –– has already released funds to the DMCs for the Financial year 2020-21.

Apart from this, the MCDs have their own sources of revenue generation. The DMCs have been asked to clear the pending salaries and submit a report on the same to Jain.

Jain, in his letter, said, "Resident doctor associations of above hospitals have threatened to go on strike if their dues are not cleared on time and MCD failed to meet the deadlines for paying them on time. Abovesaid situation has led to inconvenience and improper treatment to COVID patients and it has forced the Delhi Government to shift COVID patients from Hindu Rao Hospital to Lok Nayak hospital of GNCTD for continuum of medical care. It is evident that MCD is finding difficulty in properly running the management of their hospitals which has led to anguish among doctors and paramedical staff and inconvenience to the patients relatives/citizens of Delhi during ongoing COVID Pandemic and treatment of non-covid ailments."